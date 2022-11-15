Video games are a product that can be aimed at all kinds of people, this ranges from adults who want to try shooters or horror experiences, although there are also more children’s titles. However, many might think that some pet cannot play them for obvious reasons, but it seems that this stigma could disappear very soon.

The company responsible for this is joipaw, who have published two video games focused on these. In the first, the mechanics are similar to the classic game of whack a Mass. In the second, the pet must interact with the different animals that cross the screen. Something that can be similar to flashy screensavers for other animals.

Of course, for the dogs to have an immersive experience, they must have a touch screen in front of them, otherwise they will not enjoy the disappearance of the title characters. Seeing elements in constant motion is something that is sure to catch their attention, so using a iPad either tablets for interaction is the most suitable.

Although it is also necessary to train the dogs to be able to play, and that is with the rewards with treats or snacks to motivate them to continue pressing the moles and other critters. More information is available within your respective page.

