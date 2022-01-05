The first footage from the international airport in Almaty after the seizure by protesters was published on the network, the video appeared in Telegram-channel ORDA.

The video captures one of the terminals, through which several people are walking. Judging by the footage, no one was left at the airport. Glass is broken, fragments, masks and debris lie on the floor. The air harbor has an alarm. KazTAG edition with reference to the source writesthat those who seized the airport in Almaty left, now there is no one there.

On Wednesday, January 5, after being seized by protesters in the air harbor, they began to receive planes “on request only.” This mode will be valid until 21:00 Thursday, January 6.

The riots in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, after news of an increase in fuel prices. The cost of liquefied gas increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. On Wednesday, a state of emergency was introduced throughout the country.