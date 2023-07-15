“Yesterday I spent the day with my wife at the Sea of ​​Galilee in the sun, without a hat and without water. It’s not a good idea,” said Benjamin Netanyahu.

He added, “Thank God, I feel very well.”

The Israeli Prime Minister appeared from the hospital, smiling, advising people to “drink more water during the heat wave.”

And Israeli official sources stated that “Ntanabhu is returning to work,” pointing out that he has “overcome the issue of hospitalization.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office had stated that “the initial examinations for him did not find anything abnormal, while the initial evaluation indicated that he was dehydrated.”

His office said he was being treated at the Israeli Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv, but gave no further details.

Walla, a prominent Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official close to Netanyahu as saying that he had fainted, but was fully conscious in the hospital.

The report could not be immediately confirmed.

And Netanyahu is the owner of the longest term in the position of prime minister in Israel, which reached 15 years, including 12 years in a row, during which he succeeded in concentrating power around his person.

His current far-right government, a consortium of religious and ultra-nationalist parties, took power last December.