In the city of military glory, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the first parade in Russia was held in honor of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This was reported by the Zvezda TV channel.

More than a thousand servicemen took part in the solemn review.

In Moscow, the military Victory Parade is scheduled for 10:00. More than 12 thousand servicemen should take part in it, as well as 191 units of ground military equipment, 76 aircraft and helicopters. At the same time, the air part of the parade may be under the threat of cancellation due to bad weather.

On May 7, it was reported that a Soviet light tank T-26 caught fire at a rehearsal for the Victory Parade in Ufa. The driver was able to extinguish the fire on his own. It is noted that fuel was spilled onto the body of the combat vehicle, which subsequently ignited. Despite the fact that the tank was extinguished before the arrival of the rescuers, they spilled the place of the fire and washed off the fuel to prevent the spread of fire.