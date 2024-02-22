US doctor Lira received three months in prison for doping under the Rodchenkov Law

American doctor Eric Lira received a prison sentence for distributing doping. This is reported by RIA News.

Lira will spend three months in prison and will also have to pay a fine of $16,400. Thus, the first verdict under the “Rodchenkov Law” was passed in the United States.

In January 2022, the United States recorded the first case of use of the Rodchenkov Act. The prosecutor's office took advantage of the law to charge Lira. The investigation indicated that the doctor supplied prohibited drugs to at least two athletes, including the silver winner at the 2008 Olympics.

The Rodchenkov Act was signed by previous US President Donald Trump in 2020. The bill provides for criminal prosecution for cases of doping conspiracy at competitions with American participation.

Grigory Rodchenkov is the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and an informant for the World Anti-Doping Agency. In 2015, he fled to the United States.