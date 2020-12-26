The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus is already in Spain and will soon be sent to the residences. Specifically, At 7:30 in the morning a truck has already arrived at the logistics center of a town in Guadalajara, with police protection on your side. From there, the center that the pharmaceutical company has in Spain, They will already leave for the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla.

It is expected that throughout the day it will reach those communities and that it will be supplied to the 50 centers located in the rest of the country throughout the early morning of tomorrow. to be already administered. The first truck left this past December 25 from the Belgian town of Puurs and crossed the Hendaye border to step on Spanish soil. From there, he has been escorted by two vehicles of the Ertzaintza.

That first shipment spent the night at the Lerma Civil Guard barracks, is the only thing that is known. To prevent possible theft, the Government has kept secret the itineraries, destinations, distribution method or the police device used. Yes it has been found that It was not a very large truck and it has been in a police compound preserved by the Civil Guard.

A very specific conservation and distribution process

As a valuable sanitary product that it is, has a meticulous process of action to preserve the vaccine in good condition while traveling. Thawing method has kept nurses busy the most in the last weeks.

“It comes in trucks that have to keep it deep-frozen between -90 and -60 degrees. It must not move and cannot be hit. Afterwards, it must be defrosted in a chamber that is between two and eight degrees for six or eight hours., and when you take out the vial you have to temper it. Its reconstitution (it is not a vaccine that comes prepared) is the most difficult because you have to be very careful not to shake it ”, he explains to The world María Rodríguez Herrera, the coordinator of teams of nurses from Segovia.

The nurses have been during the last month collecting all kinds of information, thanks to technical guides published by Pfizer and the final protocol that arrived a few days ago. Rodríguez herself points out that they have formed groups made up of a nurse, an assistant and an administrator so that they can travel to administer the vaccine.

Uncertainty and surprise in some groups

“We had to speed up the training of teams, recruit nurses …It was working for January and the evolution of the pandemic has accelerated everything but the dates could have been kept. More radical measures could have been taken to control mobility and allow time to prepare everything related to a vaccine that is different “, explains José Antonio Forcada, president of the General Council of Nursing, lamenting in El Mundo a “bad organization”.

For its part, in the residences the speed with which everything has occurred. For example, at the El Vergel residence in Navarra, they suddenly found that they would receive doses already this Sunday. “We thought it would take a few months, that it would be in May or April, that we would already see, but suddenly they call me and they tell me that on Sunday at four thirty “says Patxo, a 70-year-old volunteer, in the middle, also doubtful about the side effects.

“Maybe politicians should put it on first. The health personnel, who are also in the first round, is essential and we are very old. However, politicians … ”, They also joked in the same residence, so that, a few hours before the supply of the vaccine, there is not much conviction yet.