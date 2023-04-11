The first vaccines against cancer and heart attacks are on the way, Moderna’s announcement: “Ready within five years”

Vaccines against cardiovascular disease, autoimmune and even cancer. A revolution that could arrive within a few years, according to what experts and insiders predict. This is confirmed by an executive of the pharmaceutical company Moderna who, in an interview with the Guardian, predicted the arrival of vaccines against “all sorts” of diseases in just five years. This is thanks to the enormous boost given to the research and production of m-Rna vaccines by the fight against covid-19. After the new coronavirus, Moderna is now aiming to treat “various types of cancer” with its vaccines.

“We will have that vaccine and it will be highly effective and save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives,” promised Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer. “I think we will be able to offer personalized cancer vaccines against different types of cancer to people around the world.”

The technology already used in some of the most widespread vaccines during the pandemic promises to act on the same mechanisms that make tumors a deadly disease.

The procedure is summarized as follows: as a first step, mutations not present in healthy cells are identified through a biopsy on tumor cells. Next, an algorithm identifies which mutations are driving tumor growth. Over time, it is also able to learn which parts of the proteins determined by these mutations are best able to trigger an immune response. A molecule of messenger RNA (mRna) is then created, which will go into the vaccine, with instructions for producing the antigens that will cause an immune response. The mRNA, once injected, results in parts of proteins identical to those found in cancer cells. Immune cells encounter them and destroy cancer cells carrying the same proteins, without destroying healthy cells.

This technology can be applied not only to tumors but also to “infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases”. “MRNA therapies may be available for rare diseases that were previously not thought to be curable with drugs. I think 10 years from now we will move ever closer to a world where we can actually identify the genetic cause of a disease and, with relative ease, modify and repair it using mRNA-based technologies,” Burton said.

The US authorities have already granted Moderna the status of breakthrough therapy, which provides for an accelerated approval procedure, for a personalized vaccine against cancer and one against the syncytial virus. In the latter case, the vaccine showed 83.7% efficacy in preventing at least two symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus infection, cough and fever, in the over 60s. The cancer vaccine trial was conducted instead on patients with melanoma.

Pfizer has also begun recruiting patients for advanced trials of an mRNA flu vaccine and is targeting other infectious diseases, such as shingles, also in collaboration with BioNTech.

A Pfizer spokesman stressed that “the company gained 10 years of scientific knowledge in just one year”, while Richard Hackett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI) which supports independent research on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases, found that “things that would have unfolded in 15 years have been compressed into 1 1/2 years”.