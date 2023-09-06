A woman, who did not want to be identified, received a uterus donated by her 40-year-old older sister, who already had two children and wanted no more. The transplant, the first of its kind in England, was carried out in an operation that lasted just over nine hours at Churchill Hospital in Oxford in early February.

Richard Smith, one of the lead doctors in the operation, said the experience had been “quite remarkable” as the operation was a “massive success” and plans for fertilization in vitro (IVF) are on the way. The 34-year-old recipient lives in England and plans to undergo such a treatment later in the year.

Smith, Consultant Gynecological Surgeon at Imperial College London, added: “It was incredible. I think it was perhaps the most stressful week of my surgical career, but also incredibly positive. The donor and the recipient are happy.”

He added that he was “excited about everything”, and that, during the “first consultation with the recipient after the operation, we were all almost in tears”. He is “really happy” that the donor is “completely back to normal” after the procedure.

He indicated that the surgery involved more than 30 employees. “The recipient, after her big operation, is doing very well on her immunosuppressive therapy and is hoping to have a baby.”

The cost of the transplant, of around £25,000, was paid for by donations to the Womb Transplant UK charity. The surgeons and medical personnel involved in the operation were not paid.

Isabel Quiroga, a doctor who participated in the intervention and a surgeon at the Oxford Transplant Center, stated that she was very proud of what we have achieved and happy for the patient. She added: “She was absolutely happy and she is hoping to have two babies. Her belly is working perfectly and we are watching her progress very closely.”

The person who received the uterus was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, a rare condition that affects about one in 5,000 women.

Those who suffer from this disease have an underdeveloped vagina and a uterus that is not fully developed or is missing in some cases. The first sign is when a teenager does not have periods. However, their ovaries are intact and functioning to produce eggs and female hormones, meaning they can potentially conceive through fertility treatment.

The uterus is expected to last a maximum of five years before it is removed. A second such transplant in the UK is scheduled for the autumn, with more patients in the preparation stages.

This operation came after a recent study by researchers at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, found that womb transplants are a safe and successful way for people without a functioning organ to cope with infertility.

