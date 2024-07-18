It hasn’t been a year since rectal cancer shook the life of 36-year-old Rebeca Delgado. When it was detected last October, the tumour was locally advanced and required chemotherapy and radiotherapy to contain its spread. “Being told that you have a malignant tumour is very hard, but it is even harder when they also tell you that radiotherapy will burn your uterus and it will stop working,” recalls the young woman. In the midst of the whirlwind of the diagnosis, the doctors at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona who treated her warned her that among the side effects of the oncological treatment were infertility and early menopause, since both her uterus and her ovaries were in the full range of action of the radiotherapy and would be affected by the radiation. Until then, Delgado had not seriously considered whether or not she wanted to be a mother, but just in case she wanted to become pregnant one day, the doctors suggested that she undergo an experimental technique to preserve her ability to bear children. It was a uterine transposition, which involves temporarily moving the reproductive organ and ovaries to the abdominal cavity to avoid the impact of oncological therapies. “They told me that this option gave me time to decide if I wanted to be a mother. I said yes. And I do not regret the decision,” she says.

Delgado underwent the first uterus autotransplant in Spain. Only 22 people worldwide, according to Gemma Mancebo, head of the Gynecology and Obstetrics section at Hospital del Mar, have undergone this innovative surgery. Transposition of the ovaries is more common (in gynecological tumors, such as cervical tumors), but also moving the uterus from the pelvic cavity to the abdominal cavity is still exceptional. “It is a technique that was started by a Brazilian surgeon for cases of women who need pelvic radiotherapy and, as a result, could become sterile and menopausal. It has been done in vaginal and vulvar tumors in young patients, although this is very rare. Now it has been extended to patients with locally advanced rectal cancer,” she says. Two patients who have undergone this technique have already given birth to their babies: one in Brazil in 2022 and another in the United States last March.

Uterine transposition consists of two phases: in one operation, the reproductive organ and the ovaries are removed from the radiation zone and, in a second operation, after the oncological treatment, these organs are returned to their natural anatomical place. Delgado underwent the first part of the procedure in November 2023 (before the start of radiotherapy): that uterus of just over seven centimeters in size, located in the pelvis, between the bladder and the rectum, was moved upwards together with the ovaries, leaving the womb at the level of the navel: “We removed it from the tissues that support and feed it and we moved it we disinsert “We removed the vagina, which we closed, as if it were a hysterectomy. Then we placed the organ above the navel and kept it irrigated through the ovaries, which are the ones that receive blood. That way it remained alive and viable,” Mancebo summarizes.

The intervention is low risk for the patient, but the technical complexity is high, the gynecologist points out: “We must respect the vascularization of the ovaries in an exquisite manner because they are the ones that feed the uterus. What keeps the uterus viable are two small arteries and we must be careful so that they do not have any problems.” In addition, the gynecologist explains, the vessels that feed the ovaries have their path to the pelvis and they must be unhooked from their anatomy and “everything pushed up about 20 centimeters.”

In some previous interventions with this technique, surgeons and gynecologists left the cervix at the level of the navel and the patients menstruated through there. But in Delgado’s case, Mancebo says, they opted to administer a treatment that inhibits the function of the ovaries so that the endometrium does not proliferate: “We leave them temporarily inhibited and the patient does not have her period. We leave her pseudomenopausal so that she does not bleed inside the abdomen and we give her hormonal treatment so that she does not have symptoms of menopause either,” explains the gynecologist.

From the first operation, Delgado only remembers having suffered some abdominal pain in the days after, but little else. In mid-December, she began radiotherapy and, later, chemotherapy. Then, a month and a half of rest and back to the operating room, this past June, for a double operation: to return the reproductive organs to their traditional anatomical position and remove the remains of the tumor that remained. “First, the gynecologists took down the uterus and put it to one side; then, the surgeons cut the tumor; then, the gynecologists sewed the uterus to the vagina; and finally, the surgeons performed the ileostomy,” says the patient. Because of the location of the tumor, a piece of intestine had to be removed and, until September, she will wear an ostomy bag. But the uterus is intact, says Mancebo: “It was repositioned a month ago and is useful, although she is still on medication because we want it to be well healed.”

The oncological process, a priority

The gynecologist at Hospital del Mar stresses the limitations of this technique: it is not for everyone or for all types of tumors. “The most important thing is that the rectal cancer is localized,” she says. And the patient must be in a good baseline condition to undergo this intervention, as they cannot run the risk of the oncological treatment being delayed or there being situations in the abdomen that complicate the surgery. “We have to guarantee this viability without compromising the oncological result,” she summarises. An observational study A study by Brazilian researchers, who analyzed eight cases, reported that the uterus was successfully preserved in six of them; of the other two, one died of cancer a few months later and another suffered uterine necrosis four days after the intervention and had to have the organ removed.

Francisco Carmona, head of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, ​​points out that this technique is unusual and “technically complex.” “This intervention is to preserve fertility, but, in reality, the endometrium is an organ that renews itself every month, so there is not so much damage to these women. Another thing is that you damage the ovaries, and then it makes sense to transpose them,” says Carmona. And he recalls that now radiotherapy is increasingly more precise and “you can focus the electron beam well” to avoid irradiating other surrounding areas.

Mancebo, on the other hand, insists that after radiotherapy, the uterus is affected: “These patients are left without the ability to gestate by themselves because the inner part of the uterus becomes fibrotic and insensitive to the action of hormones. And the ovaries, if they are in the field of action of radiotherapy, also lose all function. The endometrium is renewed, but it does so thanks to the action of hormones; and this type of endometrium remains fibrotic and insensitive to the action of these hormones.” Regarding the advances in radiotherapy, the gynecologist admits that, indeed, the dose and the focus of action have been perfected, but she points out: “It is increasingly more selective, but the problem is that the uterus is in the middle. It is very difficult for it not to receive radiation.” An analysis published in 2021 in the magazine Internal Journal of Gynecological Cancer concludes that, although uterine transposition “may be an option” for a selected group of patients, “further studies are needed to address its oncological safety and obstetric outcomes.”

Delgado, for her part, repeatedly thanks the healthcare team that has accompanied her over the last year. She has noted her thanks, so as not to forget anyone: to the doctors, nurses and assistants from all areas that have participated in her therapeutic process, from gynaecology and oncology to radiology, ostomy and surgery: “I had to make the decision in one day because the oncological treatment could not wait. And when they told me that I was going to be the first in Spain, I hesitated. But they had practised the technique and gave me confidence. I do not regret having said yes. This is progress. If not, right now, my uterus would be burned and my ovaries would not work.”

