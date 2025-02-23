URNA foot surveys published after the legislative elections held this Sunday in Germany confirm that the alternative ultra -right party for Germany (AFD) has achieved 19.5% vote in what would be its best historical resultalthough traditional parties, led by the Democristian Union (CDU) would have enough support to form a coalition government.

Specifically, the CDU directed by Friedrich Merz, has achieved 29% of votes by adding the Christian Social Union (CSU) Bavara, According to the urn foot survey published by German public television ard.

In second position is AFD, followed by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of the outgoing Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, which obtains a 16% support. Behind are the greens (13.5%), the left (8.5%), the Democratic Liberal Party (FDP, 4.9%) and the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (4.7%).