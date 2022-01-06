Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) delivered the first units from the main forces of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, reports TASS…

The department said that units of the 45th separate special-purpose brigade of the Airborne Forces, as well as the Ivanovo and Ulyanovsk formations as part of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), were sent to the republic. They moved from their permanent deployment points to airfields.

Earlier it became known that Armenia will send about 70 troops to Kazakhstan, who will be part of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent. It was clarified that the Armenian peacekeepers will be engaged in the protection of strategic objects against the background of unrest in the republic.

Riots in Kazakhstan began on January 2 due to an almost double increase in fuel prices. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO for help.