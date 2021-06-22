During his first press conference, Monday, after his victory in the elections that took place on Friday, he did not mention the presidents of Iraq by name, but hinted at him in a way that was not comfortable for the Iraqis.

Raisi said that the elections were “the continuation of Khomeini’s approach, and the continuation of Qassem Soleimani’s path.” This phrase and others inspired the continuation of the Iranian policy of interference in Iraq, which was built by the Revolutionary Guards, the first militia maker in the region, and who in turn is linked to the Iranian regime’s guide, who has the final say in politics external.

The new president stressed that he would not make “concessions” regarding Iranian policies in the region.

Immediately after the announcement of Raisi’s victory in the elections, on Saturday, Iraqi President Barham Salih congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the victory, which was the first congratulations from an Arab head of state.

In contrast to these official responses, some Iraqi political circles and discussion forums seemed indifferent to the outcome of the elections and its consequences, and this is due in large part to the removal of strong competitors and the maintenance of hardliners, which made the election result predetermined, to the extent that Raisi described With the “candidate of the guide” who paved the way for him in the electoral race.

The opinions of Iraqi experts and analysts differed regarding Iran’s new policy towards Iraq, following Raisi’s victory in Iran’s elections. While some of them saw that there would be no change in Tehran’s policy towards Baghdad, others emphasized that Raisi might represent a neutral option in the next stage for Iraq.

“Miniature version of the guide”

The researcher on Iraqi affairs, Yassin Taha, says: “The Iranian elections did not receive much attention in Iraqi circles, given the prevailing belief that the outcome is a foregone conclusion after engineering the participation method for the contestants in the Guardian Council, and the belief of many Iraqis that Iranian policy regarding Iraq is entrusted to the Quds Force ( affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards), more than the face of the state in Iran, which is represented by the President of the Republic in the hierarchy of power.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Taha said, “Raisi is a miniature version of Supreme Leader Khamenei. He is a cleric who bears the title of Ayatollah and represents the revolutionary approach in Iran, so his election could have repercussions on Iranian relations with his surroundings, especially Iraq, which represents a vital area.” And strategic for Iran for many considerations.

different opinion

But a researcher at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Munqith Dagher, has a relatively different opinion, saying that “the region as a whole, including Iraq, may witness better relative stability in terms of Iranian interventions and controlling their pace, and if there are sane people within the political process, I think that they will have a better opportunity.” To focus on the demands of the Iraqi interior, the October youth, and the demands of ordinary Iraqis, not the demands of Iran, America or any of the countries in the region.

Dagher adds to the “Sky News Arabia” website that “such a president (with his faults) who is expected to lay his hands on the two conflicting wings (the state versus the revolution), whose battles have surfaced during the past two years, may be the right one, because he is strong and supported by the leader. And when he’s in power, he’ll be able to make tough political deals.”

The Iraqi analyst believes, “The region is on the verge of understandings, which will be in the interest of Iraq, but it will not give the Iraqis what they aspire to, but perhaps the situation will not get complicated and become worse.”

The concerns in Iraq about the impact of a major victory on several files, most notably; The armed militias, the moral and material support they receive from Iran, the extent of change that may occur after a major victory, and whether this support will increase and give free rein to the region or not.

In addition to supporting extremist political factions, and restoring the old guard to power, after the upcoming October elections, by supporting political figures loyal to Iran, which means returning the country to square one, and destroying the balance achieved during the recent period in Iraq’s policies towards the region and the Arab world. .

‘Very negative effect’

The head of the Arab-Australian Center for Strategic Studies, Ahmed Al-Yasiri, believes that “a major victory will affect the Iraqi situation in a very negative way, because he returned the position of the Presidency of the Republic, which had links in dealing with the Iraqi file, to the Revolutionary Guard, which means giving it (the Guard) more space. To move and influence, and to make the Quds Force the largest role in the Iraqi interior.”

Al-Yasiri explains to “Sky News Arabia” that “this victory will inflame the Shiite right, in Iraq, which are the military blocs that adopt the methodology of the Revolutionary Guards, and the idea of ​​Wilayat al-Faqih, which means its emergence more at the level of internal politics.”

In Al-Yasiri’s words, “the whole region will enter a major era, with a new situation, which will give negative indications for the Arab region, and that Iran has declared confrontation with the world.”