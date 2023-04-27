The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the Middle East among the top 20 countries in the Good Government Practices Index 2023, which was issued by the Chandler Institute of Global Governance.

The UAE was able to occupy this rank during a period full of challenges in the world. The UAE ranked second in the “Leadership and Foresight” index of the Chandler Institute, and advanced 13 places to rank 21 as one of the pillars of strong global institutions. It also ranked fifth in the world and first in the East and North Africa region in terms of satisfaction with public services, third in the world in innovation, and second in implementation indicators.

“When it comes to customer satisfaction, the government is guided by the services it promised to provide in the future, and it primarily listens to the voice of the customer,” said Mohammed bin Taliah, head of government services for the UAE government, in an interview with the Chandler Institute. He added that the government uses and invests in this regard a number of tools, which have matured over time, and helped to establish communication with the components that benefit from government services through any platform, whether through websites, mobile applications, or call and service centers.

He continued: «The government has also created the (secret shopper) application to evaluate, develop and review government services provided by all official institutions, as the application provides the customer with a space to write his opinions and suggestions about the experience of obtaining the service, which helps government agencies in understanding the experiences of customers and their aspirations more accurately ». He explained, “These tools confirm that we are constantly listening to the voice of the customer, as we take the customer’s input seriously and act accordingly in most cases.”

In response to a question about the main directions of the Government Excellence Programme, Bin Taliah replied that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched this program in March 2011, which aims to provide distinguished services at the federal level with quality High, and raising the efficiency of government services to the level of (7 stars), by focusing on customers as a priority. After its launch, this program was able to develop the public sector through stages

Several developments in terms of the quality of government services provided, as well as operational efficiency, and since then the program has played an effective role in many major policies and initiatives and the creation of frameworks that have contributed to the current position that the UAE has reached among the high levels in the global classification of customer satisfaction.

In 2021, the UAE government launched the Services Strategy 2021-2025, which consists of four main priorities: enhancing customer and community well-being, enhancing trust between the government and constituent entities, enhancing service sustainability, and increasing the competitiveness of the Emirates.