His Excellency Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi presented his credentials to His Excellency Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the International Organization of la Francophonie, and UAE Ambassador to the Organization, during the official reception ceremony that took place at the Organization’s headquarters in the French capital, Paris.

His Excellency Al Neyadi is the first ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the International Organization of La Francophonie, which is the second largest international organization in the world.

It is noteworthy that the UAE joined the organization as an observer member in 2010 and became an associate member in 2018.

Delegating the Ambassador Al Neyadi to the organization is an expression of the UAE’s firm commitment to strengthening multilateral Francophone cooperation in various fields.