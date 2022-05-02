The Microsoft service is renewed with four new titles this month, although two will arrive in the middle.

As usual, the incentives of the various subscription services of the companies are renewed every month. In the case of Xboxa couple of days ago we learned about the four May Gold games, and since the beginning of the month the first two chosen are already available to download for free.

We especially recommend the first of them: Yoku’s Island Express. We put ourselves in the shoes of a delivery dung beetle who, with pinball platforms and mechanics, you will have to go through the island of Mokumana helping the inhabitants in a proposal as visually striking as it is original in its playable mechanics. It is available to download from May 1 to 31that is, the whole month.

The second of the chosen ones is Hydro Thunder Hurricane, a title of arcade racing that came to Xbox over a decade ago. In it we will have to pilot boats through mysterious environments, with 20 new unlockable boats (in addition to the classic ones from the original Hydro Thunder) and four game modes. will be available for download from May 1 to 15.

Two more games will arrive in the middle of the month, but despite these incentives, many users are noticing that the quality of the games offered has been declining for some time, coinciding with the success of Xbox Game Pass. It seems that Microsoft is looking to focus most of its efforts on the subscription service that offers a growing library of titles, many joining the day of departure. Whether there will be news or not regarding the strategy with the Gold is something that we could know in its great summer presentation, which has already set a date.

