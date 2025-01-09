The arrival of the cold and the past Christmas gatherings are already causing havoc in Spain. According to the Center for Epidemiology, in recent weeks cases of flu and colds have skyrocketed and with them, a new virus is experiencing these first days of the year. a considerable increase in diagnoses. It is about the norovirusa viral infection that is often confused with a ‘stomach flu’ because of its symptoms, but has nothing to do with the Influenza A virus. Doctors warn that There are two clear warning signs to pay attention to.

Norovirus generally It is not a serious illnessand over time you will stop showing symptoms. Therefore, health professionals urge that the symptoms are well known in order to not saturate the emergencies as well as the best forms of prevention and outpatient treatment.

The two warning symptoms of norovirus

Woman with stomach pain. Pexels

The norovirus is not only expanding in our countrybut it has also reached the United States. In fact, the CDC has warned that The cases at the end of 2024 already exceeded the data from 2012 on these same dates. Thus, local doctors are warning through different media of the main signs to pay attention to, since they appear without prior warning. These symptoms are diarrhea and vomiting.

Norovirus is a group of highly contagious viruses that They cause gastroenteritis, inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It is usually contracted through contaminated food and water, and is an infection that spreads quickly between people. These infections occur, above all, in closed spacesplaces with greater influx now that the cold invites us to be in warm places such as homes, cafes or stores.





Other symptoms: Covid, norovirus, poisoning?

A norovirus, in a file image. CDC

A norovirus infection can cause other types of symptoms. He Dr Raj Dasguptafrom the University Clinic of California, has highlighted that it can also manifest as nausea, stomach cramps, mild fever, chills, and feeling extra tired.

These signs can be very similar to the flu, covid or food poisoningtherefore you have to know how to detect the first discomfort you feel. The doctor explains that if you start with pain in the chest or head areas, you may have to suspect a case of Covid-19 or flu, since they are respiratory infections.

It should be noted, therefore, that norovirus needs an evolution period of 24 to 72 hours from the moment of viral exposure and always affects the digestive system. However, if these stomach or intestinal problems appear very quickly after eating a meal, the probability is very high that you have eaten something contaminated. Food poisoning can also be caused by bacteria that we have ingested from poorly cooked meat or other spoiled products and can be solved with antibiotics.





The most serious consequence of norovirus

Drinking water is essential in cases of norovirus PIXABAY

The most serious consequence of norovirus is dehydration. As Dr. Elizabeth Hammershaimb, MD, an infectious diseases pediatrician at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, points out, norovirus lasts 2 to 3 days, although there may be longer-term cases. However, as mentioned, it is a mild disease, but it can lead to dehydration that turns it into something more serious.

For these cases The medical advice is logical: “The most important thing is to stay hydrated,” explained Dr. Hammershaimb. Therefore, it is recommended, in addition to drinking plenty of water, drinks with electrolytes, inconsistent broths and, above all, rest. If the symptoms persist for many days, you should see a doctor.

Furthermore, during the time the viral infection lasts it is important to carry out a series of preventionsin order for the virus to stop spreading. To this end, Dr. Hammershaimb’s warning is clear: “Hand sanitizer doesn’t work well against norovirus“So wash your hands with soap and warm water before eating and avoid putting your hands or other objects in your mouth.”





