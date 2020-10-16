Seven months after the Corona Virus, the number of viewers in theaters opened on Thursday was negligible. On the first day only three multiplexes opened. Other cinema hall owners upheld the decision to show the films on Friday. Meanwhile, concrete arrangements were made at the multiplex under the guidelines of Kovid-19.With the initial show at the multiplex remaining empty, only two viewers came to watch the film in the later show. Employees were prepared for the social screening along with the thermal screening at Umrao Cinema Hall in Nishatganj. Inox at BBD also followed the guidelines of Kovid-19. The first two shows at the River Side Multiplex Inox in Gomtinagar were completely empty. After this, only two viewers reached the third show.

The show will start on Friday

Ashish Aggarwal, president of UP Cinema Exhibitors Federation and director of Umrao Inox Cinema, told that viewers were not expected to come on the first day. Gradually the audience will grow. Novelty, Shubham Cinema will open from Friday. Novelty Nema’s manager Rajesh Tandon and Shubham Cinema’s manager Dinesh Kumar said that all preparations have been made. Now the shows will start as per rules from Friday.

Express gratitude to CM Yogi

Six-month license fees for cinema halls and multiplexes have been waived. Ashish Aggarwal, president of the UP Cinema Exhibitors Federation, thanked the CM for the decision. General Secretary Sovender Pal Singh and senior member Rajesh Tandon have called the decision a relief.