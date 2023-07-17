With you LUC4S BLONDEL, the new reinforcement of Boca.

Santos from Brazil offered twice for him in the last transfer markets. He preferred to stay at Tigre, renew his contract (he signed a few days ago) and leave money to the club that promoted him in the First Division. pic.twitter.com/kXjChV1iNt

