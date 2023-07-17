Boca Juniors already has its first two reinforcements for the second half of 2023 in which it dreams of winning the seventh Copa Libertadores de América: in the absence of a medical examination, coach Jorge Almirón will have two signings from Argentine soccer for the final part of the year.
Is about Lucas Blondel and Lucas Janson: the first is a right back, from Tigre and the second is a winger from Vélez Sarsfield, and if they pass the medical studies they will sign their respective contracts to become players from Boca.
Blondel, who arrives to compete with Marcelo Weigandt on the right side, will sign his bond for four years, in exchange for about 1.8 million dollars. In the past he was close to moving to Xeneize but on those occasions, the negotiations did not come to fruition.
On Janson’s side, the agreement with “Fortín” was finalized at around 3 million dollars for 100% of the pass and also for four years, so he will also play in Boca until 2027. Let’s remember that the striker had a very good performance last season, especially in the duels against River for the Copa Libertadores where Liniers’ team reached the final stages.
More news from the Boca World with all the latest news:
In addition to these two footballers, Boca’s training sessions will have another new face, at least compared to the previous semester: Vincent Taborda. The down payment was on loan until December in Platense, but Xeneize made use of the play-off option that it had in the middle of the year and in this way will join the squad when the Professional League ends to be evaluated by Almirón, after his great performance in the “Squid”.
Finally, Boca keeps hopes alive for edinson cavani, Uruguayan striker who plays in Valencia, with the illusion that his arrival at La Bombonera will finally materialize in this transfer market. Juan Román Riquelme is working on it and the entire CdF is optimistic that it can happen.
