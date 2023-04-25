The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament comes to an end this weekend and it is practically a fact that Deportivo Cruz Azul will play the playoffs, along with this, the celestial board is already working on what will be their participation in the next contest.
According to various sources, two players who have already been coached by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti in the UANL Tigers, they would be the first two reinforcements of the celestial team starting next summer.
In this way, the team will seek to return to the forefront of the Aztec championship with two experienced players who have already been Mexican soccer champions.
carlos salcedo and Jesus Duenas, both players from FC Juárez, would be one of the players that the sky-blue team would seek to sign for the next tournament. The reinforcements would be to improve the defensive zone and would quickly adapt to the scheme of the Brazilian coach.
‘The Titan’ was under the orders of theTuca‘ during two and a half seasons with the cats where he added almost 7,000 minutes in 85 games played between Liga MX, CONCACAF Champions League, Leagues Cup and Club World Cup; In addition, he scored four goals as a central defender. In terms of achievements, they won two titles: an MX League and a Concacaf Champions League.
For his part, Jesus Duenas he remained as a pupil of Ferretti for 10 years after his time at Tigres. The Mexican soccer player consolidated himself in midfield and on the wing at a time when the royal team won multiple national titles.
#reinforcements #arrive #Cruz #Azul #Opening
