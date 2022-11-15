The first two players who will have to report to Chivas after finishing their loan

Chivas de Guadalajara will seek to return to prominence in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The rojiblanco team will try to put the crisis behind them and return to the forefront under the sporting direction of Fernando Hierro and the technical direction of Veljko Paunović. The Sacred Flock needs reinforcements to strengthen their roster, but so far there hasn’t been much news about it.
According to the most recent reports, Marco Fabián de la Mora will be one of the players who will arrive at Chivas for the Clausura 2023. The midfielder would thus live his third stage with the rojiblancos. In this sense, two more players would join the Jalisco squad: Josecarlos Van Rankin and Ronaldo Cisneros.
Both items were on loan in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Van Rankin was on loan at the Portland Timbers, while Cisneros played with Atlanta United. Neither of the two American soccer clubs sought to definitively acquire the player’s tokens or extend the loans, so they will return to the Sacred Flock.
So far it is not known if Paunovic will consider the two footballers or if they will seek to send them back on loan to another club. Ronaldo Cisneros, 25, had a passable performance with Atlanta United in MLS last season: he scored seven goals and provided one assist in 28 games.
On the other hand, Josecarlos Van Rankin was on loan to the Portland Timbers, played 24 games and scored one goal. The Serbian coach of Chivas will have to define if these two players have a new opportunity in the team or leave the squad.
#players #report #Chivas #finishing #loan
Leave a Reply