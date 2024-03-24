As we have informed you in 90min, within Cruz Azul they are already working on assembling the squad for the summer. The board is surprised with the team's performance despite the limitations that the squad has, although they understand that they require more signings to be able to compete for everything inside and outside of Mexico.
Although, before attacking for the aforementioned signatures, the club's sports area must cut all the players from the squad who do not fit into the coach's plans, with two clear names already on the table.
The first transfers from Cruz Azul are Tabó and Lotti. The first, on loan today with the UNAM Pumas, where, after almost two tournaments with the Pedregal team, he has not contributed anything to the feline cause. In the case of Lotti, Augusto is on loan to the Lanús team, an Argentine club with which he has had a very poor performance on the field, one attendance so far this semester, a fact that has led those from the south of the continent not to buy the attacker's letter.
The agents of both players have been informed by Alonso himself that they are not in plans for the immediate future of the team in the country's capital and it is better that they look for a destination now, since they will not be taken into account even for the preseason. since the nine places for those not born in Mexico that Liga MX will enable for the next tournament are occupied within Cruz Azul.
