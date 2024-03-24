THEY NO LONGER ENTER PLANS ❌

They leave the Makinola. Christian Tabó and Augusto Lotti are no longer considered for the Cruz Azul Apertura 2024 tournament, information from Adrian Esparza from TUDN.

La Maquina has already filled its quota of foreigners and prefers to reinforce itself only with Mexicans. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/WVblxi6xcV

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) March 22, 2024