Health officials said that the first two cases in the United States, with a highly contagious strain of Corona virus, was discovered in South Africa and that it was found to be somewhat resistant to the current vaccines against the disease, in South Carolina.

Health experts said that the arrival of the so-called South African strain poses a new challenge to efforts to contain the pandemic that has killed at least 430,000 Americans in 11 months, while the authorities are struggling to launch the largest vaccination campaign in the country’s history.

The discovery of the South African strain is particularly alarming given that many laboratory studies have concluded that it reduces the efficacy of the vaccine and antibody treatment, although no indications have yet emerged that it causes a more severe case.

The confirmation of two cases of the virus strain in South Carolina came days after the Minnesota Health Department detected the first known infection in the country with a highly contagious strain that originated in Brazil.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the strain from Britain to become the most prevalent in the country by March.