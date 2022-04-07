Iranian businessman and cryptocurrency activist Sina Estafi announced on Twitter that he would put the tweet up for sale for 14,969 Ether.

Estafi indicated that he would allocate 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the tweet to the charity “Give Direct,” according to Bloomberg.

The first Twitter tweet, posted by Dorsey in 2006, sold for $2.9 million in a digital auction.

The post for sale is very brief and doesn’t say anything amazing, just a tweet in which Dorsey says, “I’m working on launching my Twitter.”