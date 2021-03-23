Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey celebrated the 15th anniversary of the company’s startup in the best way: selling the first tweet that was published for $ 2.9 million. The message “Configuring my Twttr account” (“Just setting up my twttr”), which Dorsey published in March 2006 and which was for sale on the Valuables platform since last March 5, It was acquired by the businessman Sina Estavi, based in Malaysia.

The sale has been possible thanks to the appearance of a new digital format, the NFT, acronym for the term non-fungible token in English, which allows any virtual object (an image, a photo, an animation, a video or a musical piece) to be associated with a certificate of authenticity that makes it a unique piece. This certificate, based on technology Blockchain, is inviolable and cannot be duplicated.

In reality, the buyer has not paid Dorsey in dollars, but in ethers (1,630.6 ethers, exactly), the second most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin. Valuables keeps 5% of the sale proceeds and the rest goes to the seller, reports AFP. What happens now with the tweet? Nothing, in principle. After the sale, the message remains visible to everyone online unless Jack Dorsey or Twitter decides otherwise.

The buyer, Sina Estavi, is a managing director of a Malaysian-based Blockchain platform called Bridge Oracle. He is one of the investors who has benefited from the explosion of bitcoin. “In 2020, it entered massively in bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies such as ether, money from institutional funds,” explains Alex Preukschat, founder of Blockchain Spain and co-founder of the Iberoamerica Blockchain Alliance. “Many people have gained a lot, and when people think they are rich they make very different decisions than when they are poor.”

Estavi is not satisfied with Dorsey’s tweet, since he has offered 1.1 million for a tweet from Tesla boss Elon Musk, although Musk himself later announced that he was not going to finally sell his tweet.

On March 11, the auction house Christie’s sold for more than 69 million dollars (more than 57 million euros) an elaborated digital piece based on NFT from codes that make it unique. The work is Everydays: The First 5000 Days (Every day: the first 5,000 days), a collage of 5,000 images that the artist known as Beeple has collected over the past 13 years.

