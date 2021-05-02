The first tulips blossomed in the flower beds of Moscow. About this on Sunday, May 2, reported in the Telegram channel of the capital’s municipal economy complex.

“12 million tulips will bloom during the May holidays in flower beds located on city streets, embankments and squares. The bulbs were planted in the fall of last year on a total area of ​​over 200 thousand square meters, ”the statement says.

According to the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Housing and Communal Services and Improvement Petr Biryukov, in total this year the capital will be decorated with almost 54 million flowers… The largest flower gardens were arranged on Manezhnaya Square, in the park near the Bolshoi Theater, on Novy Arbat Street, Triumfalnaya Square, Kutuzovsky Prospect and in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Gora, the specialist added.

Plants are planted in stages so that the flower beds bloom until late autumn, Biryukov concluded.

On April 30, Pyotr Biryukov announced that the traditional month of spring improvement in Moscow is over. The specialist noted that, despite the late snow melt this year, the city cleaning took place in accordance with the approved schedule.