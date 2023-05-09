“This morning the sardness of my hair gave way and the first tuft fell out. With the last glimmer of the cut we shot the social launches of ‘Three bowls’. Then we did this.” On Instagram, the writer Michela Murgia shows the moment in which she shaves her hair.

The Sardinian author, who recently told Corriere della Sera in an interview that she has stage four cancer, is in the company of some of the people she is living with at this stage of her life. “It looks like a party, I know, but with friends, my son and the sun outside, what else could it be?” writes Murgia.