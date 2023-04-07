Currently, video game adaptations to movies are a common practice that can be considered sad or happy depending on who you ask. Movies like detective pikachu, Uncharted, Mortal Kombat, sonic and even the next one Grand Touring have tried to find the right formula to create a coherent and respectful version of the games, after notable failures such as Street Fighter, Double Dragon and Super Mario Bros in the 90’s.

Although few remember it, all this boom began in Japan in 1986. With the upcoming release of the new film by the brothers Mario, it’s a good time to explore your first adventure on the big screen. This film, titled Super Mario Bros: Peach-hime Kyūshutsu Dai Sakusen! either Super Mario Bros: The great mission to rescue Princess Peach!was the first audiovisual version of Super Mario Brosthe first film based on a video game and the first to introduce the concept of isekai in a virtual world.

In the year 1985, the famous platform game Super Mario Bros made its console debut NES. The success was such that in just one year, Nintendo developed a more complicated version called super mario bros 2 (known internationally as The Lost Levels) for the disk system of the NESalso know as Famicom Disk System. This version introduced novelties such as poisonous mushrooms and, although it was not initially released outside of Japan due to its high difficulty, Nintendo decided to promote it worldwide.

Grouper Studiosa company founded by two former workers of Sanrio, made his animation debut with this video game adaptation, despite the fact that there was no established lore for the game at the time. All the creators knew was that Mario and Luigi they had to save the princess Peach from the clutches of Koopa, fighting against different enemies and going through various phases. Our heroes could change their size with the mushroom, get abilities with the flower, and if they were lucky, get the star. With these items, Grouper Studios he had to create an hour-long movie. So it should come as no surprise if this movie is considered to be one of the strangest adaptations in video game history.

In the first scene of the film, we see Mario spend the night playing NES until a princess comes out of the screen and is kidnapped by Koopa with the intention of marrying her. The princess leaves a brooch that Mario he uses to keep her on his mind constantly, while he works in the business with his brother Luigi. Mario makes the decision to enter the world of videogames to save Peachwith the help of Luigi and a kind of pet worm.

The film takes several artistic liberties that would not be allowed by Nintendo today, but it also introduces some ideas that have been used in the game series, such as controlling the cloud of Lakitu or grab Koopa by the tail and throw it away. It’s a good movie? Not at all. Should you watch it if you are a fan of the saga? Definitely, especially now that it’s available on Youtube in 4K. It is surprising that such a mediocre product receives such high quality treatment.

On July 20, 1986, it premiered in Sochiku theaters. Super Mario Bros: The great mission to rescue Princess Peach! together with a video-guide to pass The lost levels, in a rather curious double session as a form of promotion. That same day it also premiered Running boy: Star Soldier no Himitsuanother movie based on video games that adapted the game Star Soldier. Both tapes became, for two years, the first movies based on video games. In the Mario movie, you can see blatant advertising for other products related to the character, such as a moment where Mario and Luigi they eat ramen and say how good it is while looking at the camera. This was all a promotional method to sell products related to the movie, such as the soundtrack, the official manga, and riddle books.

The film presents some curious aspects, such as Koopa dressing up and Toad being taller than Mario and Luigi with haunting human features. The movie surprisingly ends with Peach having an affair with a generic anime prince named Haru instead of with Mario. Despite its exclusive release on vhs and BETA for rent in 1986, a version restored in 4K is available on the Internet thanks to the Norwegian user of Youtube Carnivol and the group of fans Kineko Video. It’s nice to know that the movie won’t completely disappear thanks to the internet.

Via: Youtube