The mind of André Jardine and his players is on the grand final that they will face Tigres, by far the most complex rival in the entire Liga MX. However, the board's mind has been in the market for weeks, as Emilio Azcárraga himself believes that they have the potential to form an even more extensive squad, which is why the owner of the team from the country's capital and his team work have a wide list of options for this winter.
Some signings are already on the table and are progressing positively, others are in doubt, but they are still options for América. However, and naturally, for the arrival of reinforcements to take place, within Coapa there will be a clean squad and several names of secondary players, very overshadowed by the starters, are on the tightrope, thus, those from Coapa already have their first transferables.
Jonatan Peña reveals that the three players, in addition to the retired Layún, who do not have a future within the team are Óscar Jiménez, substitute goalkeeper, the young Emilio Lara who has died out along the way and Richard Sánchez, who beyond the renewal, will be exchanged or sold in the following days. These 3 pieces are known to be outside the management's plans for 2024 and although they are the first, they will not be the only ones, as there are other names such as Leo Suárez, Nevada, Salvador Reyes and others, whose future will be analyzed after the final of this Sunday.
