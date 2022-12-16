The movie of Barbie is one of the most anticipated movie events of the coming year. After throughout 2022 we only had a couple of images from the tape, today the first teaser trailer has been revealedwhich, unexpectedly, is a reference to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

In a way that parodies the iconic beginning of Stanley Kubrick’s work, Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie, presents the famous doll as the beginning of a new stage in civilization. After that, we get a little glimpse of the world, as well as Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu as their respective versions of Ken.

Considering that Barbie will hit theaters until July 21, 2023There is still plenty of time left for Warner Bros. to share a proper trailer with us, which would be focused on the story of this long-awaited film. In related topics, Ryan Gosling talks about his role as Ken. In the same way, new images of the tape were leaked.

Editor’s Note:

I can’t wait to see the movie Barbie. not just a parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey makes it clear that not everything will be as expected, I’m a huge fan of Greta Gerwig’s work, so I know more or less what to expect.

Via: Warner Bros.