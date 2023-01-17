Disney has just released the first trailer for the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’, which will premiere on March 1 on Disney+. Fiction, one of the most beloved set in the Star Wars universe, demonstrated with its first two seasons that Jon Favreau is not only a lover of the film saga but also knows perfectly which springs to press to reach fans while telling a story new story.

The futuristic western touch that Favreau gave to both installments came like a glove to a story that was organized like one of those old serials, in the style of ‘The A-Team’, in which in each chapter, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu had to face a different problem or threat, while a deeper story slowly unfolded in the background.

As this first trailer reveals, Din Djarin and Grogu will travel to Mandalore and the well-known galactic capital Coriscant. In addition, traditional Jedis appear and we see Grogu again using the Force. As explained by Favreau, it seems that in this new season the episodic structure will be left behind to give more importance to the plot development, a change that could come in handy for the series to renew itself. In addition, it seems that they will show more in depth the Mandalorian society.

Lee Isaac Chung, nominated for an Oscar in 2021 for ‘Minari’, is one of the most prominent directors who will participate in this season, in which we also find Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard, Claire in ‘Jurassic World’, which has already excelled as a director in some of the most notorious episodes of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, those in which the Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal reappeared.