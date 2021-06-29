Film Studio Warner Bros. has published the first trailer for the full-length prequel to the cult series The Sopranos. The video was published on video hosting Youtube…

The crime drama was named “The Multiple Saints of Newark.” The film will tell the story of the formation of the young Tony Soprano. The film is set in the 1960s and 1970s in Newark.

The main role will be played by Michael Gandolfini – the son of James Gandolfini – the performer of the role of Tony Soprano in the series.

The Sopranos is an American crime drama television series created by David Chase and aired on HBO.

