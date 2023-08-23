The first trailer for the continuation of the Russian series “Daddy’s Daughters” has been released

The first trailer for the continuation of the Russian series “Daddy’s Daughters” has appeared. A recording of the show’s advertisement was published on video hosting YouTube.

From the video it becomes known that in the new episodes of “Daddy’s Daughters” the main character Venik, whose role the actor Philip Bledny returned to, learns on his wedding anniversary that Dasha, performed by the artist Anastasia Sivaeva, left him. She leaves a farewell note, an engagement ring and four daughters. Venik will have to find a common language with the heirs, as well as cope with the role of a single father.

Liza Arzamasova, Andrei Leonov, Miroslava Karpovich, Ekaterina Starshova, Tatyana Orlova, Nonna Grishaeva, Alexander Oleshko, Olga Volkova and other stars will also appear in the sequel to the TV project. There will be a total of 20 episodes lasting 24 minutes each.

In March, the date of the premiere of the continuation of “Daddy’s Daughters” became known. The project will be released on screens in the fall of 2023 on the air of the STS TV channel and in the Start online cinema.