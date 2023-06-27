After what was achieved with the franchise of The Simpsonthe author known as Matt Groening has had a couple of hits, but clearly the one that can almost come close to the yellow family is futurama. Show that has its own following of fans who have remained loyal to the new releases despite the fact that it has already been rebooted twice.

The first of these occurred in 2003with a quite acceptable duration that would end with the episodes in 2013but it seems that it was not the last of the franchise, since in a few days it will arrive saved by hulu. This network has been known to do a passable job with some franchises, so fans should prepare for the best.

Here its first trailer for the premiere:

Remember that the next July 24 The new episodes of this franchise arrive. However, this will be through huluso in Latam it is likely that they will be launched in star plus. This is because everything that has reached this platform originates from FOX.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to know if some of the original voices of the characters will return in the matter of dubbing in Spanish. So it will be a matter of time before we have the answer at hand.