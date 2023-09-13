The first trailer for the full-length cartoon “Smeshariki is making a movie” has been published

The first trailer for the full-length cartoon “Smeshariki is Making a Movie” has been released. The video was published on the official YouTube-channel of the company “NMG Kinoprokat”.

The plot of the animated film will tell how the characters will shoot short films of different genres, including fantasy, spy action, western, silent comedy, and a parody of Star Wars. It is noted that the screenwriter of the latter was the Russian science fiction writer Sergei Lukyanenko.

The film will be released on the twentieth anniversary of the animated series “Smeshariki”. The premiere in cinemas is scheduled for October 12 this year.

