A lot of information is emerging from Disney’s D23 presentation, and among it is a better look at the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Yes, the return of the Fantastic Four to the cinema, this time from the hands of Marvel Studios.

This video was shown by the company at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 in July 2024. D23 attendees had the opportunity to see it and there were those who were able to record it in much better quality.

In the advance of The Fantastic Four: First Steps The so-called ‘First Family of Marvel’ can be seen, consisting of Reed Richards, Sue and Johnny Storm as well as Ben Grimm. They are all preparing to embark on a new mission into outer space.

But they don’t know that this would change their lives forever. Unfortunately, in the trailer, none of them appear as superheroes, but something can be seen.

In a brief moment of the video of The Fantastic Four: First Steps The silhouette of The Thing appears. Galactus and even the robot HERBIE, which appeared in the first conceptual art of this film, can also be seen.

Both appear at the end of the trailer, though in the case of the World Eater only their eyes. Other content available is a photo of Joseph Quinn in his uniform; he plays The Human Torch.

The rest of the cast pictured includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, dressed casually. Pascal, in The Fantastic Four: First Stepsplays Reed or Mr. Fantastic, while Kirby plays Sue or Invisible Woman.

As for Moss-Bachrach, she is Ben or The Thing. Other actors and actresses who participate are Julia Garner (Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.

The film will be released on July 25, 2025 and the Fantastic Four will also be present in Avengers Doomsdaywhere Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

