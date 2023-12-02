This week has been one of many important announcements in the world of entertainment, starting with the reveal of Rockstar Games that soon there will be a video in which there will be the first official look at their new game in the saga of Grand Theft Auto. And as for series and television, interesting advances have also been released such as that of The Boys season 4, House of The Dragon Season 2 and perhaps the most striking, fallout.

Based on the video game saga of the same name, the series will take us to post-apocalyptic lands where everything is a bit steampunk but with touches of modernity, since there are vaults where the greatest secrets of humanity are hidden, which is why The franchise is beloved. And until now, there are four main titles and some spinoffs like New Vegas and 76.

Here you can see the first trailer of the program:

This is the synopsis shared by Amazon Prime Video:

Based on one of the best video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of the haves and the have-nots in a world where there is almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the kind inhabitants of the luxurious fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hell their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, joyfully strange, and highly violent universe awaiting them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more.



Remember that this series of fallout releases the April 12, 2024 on the platform amazon.

Via: amazon

Editor’s note: The series will definitely be worth checking out when it arrives in the coming months, as it is an interesting series lore-wise. Video games are quite popular, so if things are done well, they can meet expectations.