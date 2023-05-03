A few years ago, a long-awaited movie was released by science fiction fans, Dune, which managed to capture the attention of both its potential followers as well as a new audience. That led to the confirmation of the second part, which just this week has released its first advance in form.

Through his official channel, Warner Bros. Pictures released the video in which the return of some beloved characters is confirmed, and also of those who have just debuted in this installment. As expected, the effects are on another level and the music immerses those who have the opportunity to witness this audiovisual product.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the tape:

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the cabals who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.

The film opens next November 3 in theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The truth is that I still appreciated the first installment, but this trailer has made me want to enter HBO Max and give it a try. I think I will take a look, there is not much to lose.