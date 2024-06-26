We are in an era in which franchises DC are becoming more relevant than ever, and that can be seen recently with the announcement of a live action series of Green Lanterna franchise that redeems itself after having the failed film in which it participated Ryan Reynolds. And now, it’s the Dark Knight’s turn to return to the spotlight with Batman: Caped Crusaderan animated series that promises to reach the same fame as the one launched in the early 90’s.

To celebrate that we are just a short time away from its premiere, the first trailer has been released where we see the character in all his splendor, with cutting-edge animation that will encourage new fans to give him a chance and also appeal to the most nostalgic ones who have followed the character for years. All to culminate with the title and the revelation of what platform it will be arriving on, which ironically is not MAX despite Warner owns the rights to the bat.

Here is the description of the series:

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fires of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something more and less than human: BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions generate deadly and unforeseen ramifications. Starring Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and featuring a star-studded cast including: Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio , Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens. From the minds of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm.

Remember that Batman: Caped Crusader he arrives August 1 to Amazon Prime Video.

Author’s note: It will be a series that fans definitely cannot miss for anything in the world. Classic animation will never go out of style, on the contrary, it is appreciated that they do this work.