Zamalek Club, the Egyptian League champion last season, announced its withdrawal from the Super Championship, in protest of the decisions of the Disciplinary and Grievance Committees of the Egyptian Football Association, so that Pyramids, the runners-up of the league, would participate instead of the White Knight, and appear for the first time in the Super Cup finals.

impressive absences

Pyramids are in the Al-Ahly confrontations with 3 impressive absences, and Abdullah Al-Saeed, the captain and star of the team, comes at the top of the absences, after he was injured against Al-Ahly in the Egypt Cup final last month at Cairo Stadium.

The absence of goalkeeper Sharif Ikrami, who was subject to a 60-day ban from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), continues, so that he has the right to participate after May 28, while defender Osama Jalal is absent from the team’s list that traveled to Abu Dhabi.

offensive power

Despite the absence of Abdullah Al-Saeed, who scored and contributed to 25% of the blue team’s goals this season, Pyramids enjoys great attacking power against Al-Ahly Club, and a diversity of players available in attack centers and wings.

Ramadan Sobhi, the former Al-Ahly star, will lead the Pyramids attack in his attempt to push it towards the first title, and Portuguese coach Jaime Pacheco will have many distinguished attacking options, such as Mustafa Fathi, the former star of Zamalek, Fakhruddin Bin Youssef, Dodo Al-Gabbas, Fakhri Lakai, Islam Issa and Ibrahim Adel.

frequent confrontation

Portuguese coach Jamie Pacheco had previously faced Al-Ahly in the final of a championship twice before, the first was the most important in the CAF Champions League final, which was described as the final of the century in 2020 between Al-Ahly and Zamalek, and ended with Al-Ahmar crowning the ninth title in its history, to be the beginning of a series of negative results that caused the departure of the coach.

The second final that Pacheco played against Al-Ahly was in the Egyptian Cup final last April, and he lost again with the same score (2-1) in the fatal time, so that the red giant stood again in front of his dreams of winning a championship.

The first coronation

Pyramids was established in its current form in 2018 when Turki Al-Sheikh, the current head of the entertainment authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bought Al-Assiouty club and changed its name to “Pyramids”, so that the team has since formed a major force in Egyptian football.

Pyramids reached the final of the African Confederation Championship in 2020 for the first time in its history, and was just around the corner from achieving its first title, but it lost to Nahdet Berkane of Morocco with a clean goal.

Last season witnessed other attempts by Pyramids to reach the podiums, and competed for the Egyptian League championship for long periods, but in the end it finished second behind Zamalek, and succeeded in reaching the Egyptian Cup final before losing to Al-Ahly.

Pyramids had previously lost the Egyptian Cup final, but against Zamalek in 2009, so that the final match became a knot that the newborn team suffered more than once, and it hopes that this knot will be broken on Friday evening in Abu Dhabi.

Pyramids Club is owned by Emirati businessman Salem Al Shamsi, and will play for the first time in the country of the owner of the club, where he hopes to win the support of the Emirati public to achieve his first titles in history and celebrate in Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium by outperforming the most successful club in Egypt and the African continent.

In the footsteps of Denmark