The first group of travelers sets off on the route “Tsar’s Road” on Saturday, May 1, the press service of the Moscow Region Tourism Committee reports. The new tourist project brings together the sights of four regions – Moscow, Tver, Novgorod and Leningrad regions.

The path runs along the historical highway from Moscow to St. Petersburg, the construction of which was ordered by Peter I. Corteges of the royal persons of the Romanov dynasty passed along this road. The route starts from Solnechnogorsk and Klin – the estates of Serednikovo, Shakhmatovo and Demyanovo, as well as the traveling palace, the embankment of Lake Senezh, the Pyotr Tchaikovsky Museum. The portal informs about it “Moscow region today”…

Earlier, the project “Tsar’s Road” was officially assigned the status of an interregional brand route. The six-day tour includes 30 excursions, accommodation in good hotels, souvenirs, walks in historical places. The cost is 26.9 thousand rubles per person. In the future, there will be tours-constructors for those who prefer short trips lasting no more than three days. Such a tour will cost around 15 thousand rubles.