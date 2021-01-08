There were disturbing signs that something could go wrong under Trump’s demagogic and populist presidency. The assault on the Capitol led by the president has exceeded the worst forecasts. The pertinent question is when did the destructive fury begin to hatch and how was it possible. The relevance derives from the fact that also on this side of the Atlantic – and in the world in general – we perceive signs that democracy is facing new difficulties, unknown since the end of the Second World War.

Keep reading