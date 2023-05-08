Prestigious guests for the 18th edition of the tournament on the green of the Vialli and Mauro Foundation, who says: “We are here for the first time without Gianluca and it is not easy. But if he were here with us, he would only tell us one what: enjoy”
Hole number 9 is dominated by a blow-up of Gianluca Vialli and Massimo Mauro, smiling and accomplices as in the golden age. “We’re here for the first time without Gianluca and it’s not easy. But if he were here with us, he would only tell us one thing: have fun”, assures Mauro, the landlord at the Barlassina Country Club in Lentate sul Seveso, in the province of Monza. The eighteenth edition – or rather the 9+9 – of the Golf Cup of the Vialli and Mauro foundation, a traditional charity event to support the prevention and treatment of cancer and to finance research on ALS, is a mix of emotions and memories. Memories of Vialli, taken away on 6 January by a bad illness.
In the sign of Luke
The former striker of Juve, Sampdoria and the national team is being honored almost everywhere. From the videos of his goals projected on the big screen to the participants’ shirts, all branded with a nice 9 near the heart. From the “Norqain” corner created to collect anecdotes about Gianluca up to the many friends who flocked from Italy and Europe just for him. A real parade of football stars led by Michel Platini, ironic and witty as always. In addition to the French, also Pavel Nedved, Gianfranco Zola, Ciro Ferrara, Mauro Tassotti, Christian Panucci, Attilio Lombardo, Roberto Donadoni, Borja Valero, Thomas Berthold, Giancarlo Antognoni … And in the evening, for the closing dinner, is also expected Cathryn, Vialli’s wife.
