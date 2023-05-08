Hole number 9 is dominated by a blow-up of Gianluca Vialli and Massimo Mauro, smiling and accomplices as in the golden age. “We’re here for the first time without Gianluca and it’s not easy. But if he were here with us, he would only tell us one thing: have fun”, assures Mauro, the landlord at the Barlassina Country Club in Lentate sul Seveso, in the province of Monza. The eighteenth edition – or rather the 9+9 – of the Golf Cup of the Vialli and Mauro foundation, a traditional charity event to support the prevention and treatment of cancer and to finance research on ALS, is a mix of emotions and memories. Memories of Vialli, taken away on 6 January by a bad illness.