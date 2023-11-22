The first group of the battalion from former prisoners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces went on a mission to the Northern Military District zone

The first group of the Russian battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, consisting of former Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of the operational combat tactical formation (OBTF) “Cascade”, went to the front to conduct combat operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Fighter Viktor Kirichansky with the call sign Kirik spoke about this.

According to him, the rest of the military will join this group on the front line in the near future. The military man emphasized that everyone in the unit is ready to fight.

The first time is a little scary. (…) The mood is fighting, everyone has already realized morally, everyone has made their choice, chosen the right side. We will cleanse Donbass Victor Kirichanskyfighter

The first group of the Russian battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, consisting of former Ukrainian prisoners of war. Frame: Telegram channel “RIA News”

Ex-fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about poor training while serving in Ukraine

Viktor Kirichansky stated that he had virtually no combat training while serving in Ukraine. “I served in the NSU – the National Guard of Ukraine. (…) During nine months of service I had only three training grounds,” explained He.

Now, the military man noted, it is clear that the group’s weapons are being replenished. Machine gunners appeared among the former prisoners, soldiers underwent tactical medicine in combat conditions, instructors created stressful situations for the cadets. “In principle, everyone is doing well,” Kirik pointed out.

Ukrainian prisoners of war joined the DPR volunteer battalion

On September 24, 2022, former soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were in the colony in Yelenovka wanted to obtain Russian citizenship. To do this, they turned to the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic. On November 24, it became known about the formation of the battalion. It was assumed that it would include about 50 volunteers who went over to the Russian side.

In February 2023, one of the unit commanders, a former tank commander and senior sergeant of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andrei Tishchenko, announced the creation of a volunteer battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky from Ukrainian prisoners of war in the DPR.

He stated that he is responsible for this formation. According to him, “this story began” when the Ukrainian government abandoned its people instead of protecting them. However, now Tishchenko and his comrades in this unit have the opportunity to “pay tribute.”

According to a representative of the DPR law enforcement agencies, at that time about 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war wanted to join the volunteer battalion. It was reported that for this they had to submit documents and undergo a fingerprinting procedure.

In November, fighters of the volunteer battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky took the oath of allegiance to Russia. Each of the former Ukrainian military men swore to comply with the Constitution of the Russian Federation, strictly comply with the requirements of military regulations, orders of commanders and superiors, as well as honorably perform military duty, defend the freedom, independence and constitutional system of Russia, the people and the Fatherland.

The State Duma reacted to the appearance of former Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Russian army

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuri Shvytkin welcomed the intentions of the recruits. According to him, the military personnel realized the harmfulness of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and realized that the preservation of Ukraine as a state is possible only through Russia having the appropriate positions to resolve the conflict both in the diplomatic field and in the combat zone.

In my opinion, these military personnel will perform the tasks accordingly. I can't say yet how effective this will be, but I hope that this will be a support for our military. This is urgently needed now. I hope that their motivation is proper, and not apparent, and it will help Ukrainians who have seen the light to help liberate Russia Yuri ShvytkinDeputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

He also expressed confidence that former fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be oppressed in the Russian troops.