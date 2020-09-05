Australia’s experienced opener David Warner found it ‘strange’ to play an international match in an empty stadium without an audience. But he has no complaints because this is the first time he has not been ‘abused’ by arch-rivals England audiences.After the ball tampering in South Africa, when the Australian team arrived here for the World Cup last year, the audience made derogatory comments against them. After this, the same thing happened in the Ashes series. However, this did not happen in the first T20 International match played here on Friday.

The Australian team lost by 2 runs in the first match of the three-match series. Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, the match is being played in a bio-safe environment where spectators were not present at the Aegis Bowl Stadium.

“This is the first time I am not being abused here,” Warner said after the match. This is good.’ When asked if he liked the match between arch-rivals England and Australia without an audience, Warner said, “It was a bit strange if not from the audience’s point of view.”

The 33-year-old left-handed batsman said, ‘You go through the audience while going to the field. So we like playing at home and on the other team’s ground. In this, the home and other teams have the advantage of the ground. Even after Warner’s 58-run innings, Australia faced defeat in the first match of the three-match series.