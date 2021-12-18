Michael Haneke was born in Munich on March 23, 1942, but he has always considered himself Austrian, since that was the country of his childhood. Considered one of the great contemporary European intellectuals, he has specialized in dark, violent, disturbing and disturbing dramas, but in short distances he is a very funny, close and complicit guy.

Haneke was the son of Düsseldorf-born German actor and director Fritz Haneke and Austrian actress Beatrix Degenschild. He grew up in the small town of Wiener Neustadt with his mother’s family, as his parents divorced when he was little. He attended the University of Vienna to study philosophy, psychology, and drama. After graduating in 1965, he became a film critic, and between 1967 and 1970, he worked as a television editor and playwright in Germany. As a playwright he directed several stage productions, including works by Strindberg, Goethe and Heinrich von Kleist in Berlin, Munich and Vienna, and in 1973, he made his debut as a television director.

After writing and directing numerous theater and television plays, in the 1980s he decided to direct a feature film. It had always been planted how violence can be represented on the screen, along with other issues such as what drives a family to disintegrate, and more generally, how does Evil manage to sneak into our supposedly civilized Western society? With these premises, he discovers one day in a newspaper a story that explained how a middle-class family had ended their life after destroying all their possessions for no apparent reason. Haneke builds a script in three parts:

The film begins with the sequence of a car wash and, from here, it is divided into three parts. The first two narrate the life of a bourgeois family between 1987 and 1988 through scenes that show the details of their daily life. Apparently, the routine in which they are installed takes over. The third part begins after the horrified family witness a traffic accident from their car, which they then take to wash up as we see in the opening scene. The family returns from visiting his parents and their voice is heard reading a letter to them in which they say goodbye saying that they have decided to “leave.” Then they sell the car, the husband resigns from the job, they take all their savings out of the bank, they communicate their decision to move to Australia at a government office, and they buy various tools.

The family celebrates a luxurious dinner and begins to systematically destroy all their possessions in an automatic way, almost without words: They throw money down the toilet, cut up the clothes, tear the curtains, take down the pictures, destroy the furniture … The only emotion shown is when the father breaks the fish tank, and his daughter screams and cries hysterically. Finally, they commit suicide, first the wife, then the daughter, and finally the father and husband. Just before he dies, he writes the name, date and time of death of the three on the wall and leaves an envelope addressed to his parents taped to the door. A text tells, at the end of the film, that, despite the suicide note, his parents thought it could be a homicide and a police investigation took place. However, no evidence of murder was found.

‘The Seventh Continent’ starred Birgit Doll, Dieter Berner and Leni Tanzer and was shot on locations in southern Austria. Contrary to what it might seem, but thanks to his popularity as an author and theater director, the film is a critical and public success. It goes through the Cannes Festival and opens in almost all of Europe. For Haneke it was the beginning of a brilliant career as a director and screenwriter.