On December 18, personnel from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) found the bodies of three lifeless men inside a home, located in the North Rome colonyCuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Two of them were identified as Andres and Jorge Tiradowho had been reported missing by relatives since December 16, aboard a vehicle with Jalisco state license plates.

For these facts they were arrested Blanca “N”, Azuher “N” and Sally “N”who are presumed to have deprived the brothers of their liberty along with their uncle, who were subsequently killed inside the disputed property.

Given this, the FGJCDMX announced that they will be linked to the process, after having verified their probable participation in the crimes of aggravated kidnapping and intentional homicide against three people.

Likewise, they will remain in informal pretrial detention for six months, the period set by the capital authorities for the complementary investigation and to determine their legal situation by the Public Ministry.