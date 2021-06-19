Genoa – I Portuguese of Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team win the Genoa coastal regatta and conquer the first edition of The Ocean Race Europe in the Vo65 class. The Germans of Offshore Team Germany, second in Genoa today, but maintain the margin to win the Imoca60 class.

“The Ocean Race is a legend and it was exciting to follow it closely thanks to our Coast Guard. We are now in the midst of a regatta that today more than ever represents the symbol of the restart of the region “. Governor Giovanni Toti said that, with the mayor Marco Bucci, Admiral Nicola Carlone, Rear Admiral Sergio Liardo, followed the Ocean Race Europe regatta aboard the Peluso boat of the Coast Guard:” For we – Toti concluded – was one more opportunity to show off and show foreign tourists how beautiful our land is “.