The presentation trailer of the nintendo switchyou know, the one in which groups of people play with the latest console in places as memorable and realistic as a rooftop party or a basketball court, has been removed from the official channel of Youtube of Nintendo.

This was first pointed out by user reddit CarbVan on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, and sure enough, when checking the channel Youtube In question, the presentation trailer is nowhere to be found. Of course, the video is still available on other external websites (like the one posted by GameSpot, shown below), so you can still find inspiration for what wacky and wonderful place you’ll play your game in. switch next time, but the question remains: why was it removed from its original source?

The simple (and sadly, most likely) answer is that it was removed due to a music licensing issue. The background song of the trailer, Ha Ha Ha Ha (Yeah) by White Denim, is a song that, as Reddit user TheyCallMeRadec points out, appears to be in legal trouble after the track’s initial distributors were recently acquired by another company. Questions about the true owner of the song are usually reason enough to remove a video like this, and there’s a chance that’s exactly what we’ve seen in this case.

But what if there is another reason? CarbVan’s original post notes that Nintendo has intentionally removed teaser trailers in the past to make way for another, perhaps related, announcement around the corner. We might be trading in our detective hats for more tinfoil hats, but could something similar be happening here? After all, rumors about ‘Switch 2’ continue to circulate with increasing density every week. Is it the removal of the original trailer from the presentation of the switch a sign of what is to come?

There is a possibility that Nintendo is clearing the way here, making room for something else in the future, although our logical minds can’t help but lean towards the first option, something a bit more boring. Surely nothing as important as the successor to the switch It would be announced so close to the Christmas season, right… right?

Via: Nintendo Wire

Editor’s note: I’m pretty sure it must be a song licensing issue, but if it’s not, Nintendo He is going to say that that is the reason to try to get people to stop investigating for a while when they surprise us with an announcement, I hope.