The monkeypox virus causes symptoms of fever and a characteristic rash where bumps appear on the skin. It is usually mild, but there are two main strains of it, one of which is the Congo strain, which is the most dangerous, with a mortality rate of up to 10 percent, and the West African strain with a mortality rate of about 1 percent of cases.

Spain and Portugal had announced that they had recorded more than forty confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox, a rare disease in Europe.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that it wants to highlight, in cooperation with Britain, the monkeypox infections that have been discovered in this country since the beginning of May, especially in the gay community.

On Wednesday evening, the local health authorities in the Madrid region announced the discovery of 23 suspected cases of monkeypox, an endemic disease in West Africa.