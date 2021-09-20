In the history of the automobile the Mercedes 6/25 PS occupies an important place, as it is the first supercharged car produced in series. The German brand, which at that time was still definable under the name of Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft, used a volumetric compressor to transfer aeronautical knowledge to the automotive field. It was a nice idea, because it allowed the engines to obtain high power while relying on a limited displacement.

The 6/25 engine was a 1.6-liter monobloc four-cylinder engine, capable of delivering up to 40 horsepower, while the single-shaft distribution was with overhead valves arranged in a V shape. At the DAA show (predecessor of today’s IAA Mobility) in 1921 Mercedes also presented the 10/40 HP with the same solution: It was an important moment for the industry, as this was the first German automotive event after World War I and Germany was trying to recover from a major economic crisis. In 1921, the mechanical compressor, which at the time was a new and unusual feature in automotive engineering, led to a series of media reports and other publications in which the Roots compressor was loosely referred to as an air blower. There was some skepticism, but in the end he built a fortune on the so-called Kompressor Mercedes.

The 1.6 and 2.6 liter supercharged engines were developed under the direction of Paul Daimler. The eldest son of motoring pioneer and company founder Gottlieb Daimler had been at the head of DMG vehicle development since Wilhelm Maybach left the company in 1907. Engineer Daimler first experimented with a Roots compressor on the engine of a Mercedes-Knight 10/40 hp in 1919. However, it was technically not possible to combine the slide valve-controlled Knight engines and the Roots supercharger. Two four-cylinder in-line engines were later built with overhead camshafts, V-shaped valves and centrally recessed spark plugs. A vertical shaft at the end of the engine powered the camshaft and the water pump. The Roots supercharger, mounted vertically at the front of the engine, was driven from the front end of the crankshaft. Such a configuration allowed a 60% increase in performance compared to models without supercharging.